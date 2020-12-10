Chinese FM spokesperson stresses inclusiveness, cooperation in global recovery

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that maintaining openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation is the right way for all countries to work together to emerge from the pandemic and promote the global economic recovery.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a survey showing that British businesses remain resilient, optimistic and committed to the Chinese market, despite the economic disruption the market endured in 2020.

The British Business in China: Sentiment Survey 2020-2021, released Tuesday by the British Chamber of Commerce in China, shows that China's economic recovery has ensured its status as a top-priority market for British companies, and they are continuing to increase or maintain investment.

Zhao said a large number of major projects, such as those with BMW, Daimler, Siemens, Toyota, LG and ExxonMobil, have expanded investment and production in China during the first three quarters of this year.

The optimism of foreign companies regarding the Chinese market has once again shown that China is winning more and more recognition from the international community because of China's high-level opening-up and commitment to providing opportunities for the common development of all, said Zhao.