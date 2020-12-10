China, ASEAN pledge efforts to safeguard regional stability

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday pledged joint efforts to safeguard regional peace and stability.

The pledge took place at the 11th China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting, held via video link. The event was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich.

Vietnam holds the rotating chair of ASEAN this year.

China and ASEAN countries have supported and assisted each other in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating profound friendship, said Wei.

China is ready to work with ASEAN to build a closer community with a shared future between the two sides, he added.

Wei said China-ASEAN defense cooperation has continuously been strengthened and deepened, setting a notable example of regional security cooperation. The Chinese military is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with military forces of ASEAN countries to cope with various security risks and challenges, he said.

ASEAN defense leaders extended congratulations on China's successful epidemic containment and economic recovery and spoke highly of China's efforts in carrying out defense cooperation with ASEAN.

They expressed the willingness to work with China to maintain stability in the South China Sea and safeguard the peaceful development of the region.