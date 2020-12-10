France's reopening plan in doubt as another 14,595 COVID-19 cases tallied

PARIS, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- France on Wednesday tallied 14,595 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from 13,713 registered the previous day, casting into doubt the government's plan to relax lockdown by mid-December, health authorities data showed.

France's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has risen to 2,324,216, including 56,648 deaths, up by 296.

A total of 25,558 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, representing a one-day fall of 356. Of those hospitalized, 3,041 need life support, down by 47 from Tuesday.

On Nov. 28, France started the first phase of its three-stage reopening strategy, with all non-essential shops resuming their activities under strict health protocol. Stores must respect the rule of one client for every 8 square meters of shop floor, put in place one-way circulation and ventilate their premises.

The second phase is scheduled for Dec. 15 if the number of daily COVID-19 cases falls to 5,000 per day and fewer than 3,000 patients in intensive care units are reported daily.

The number of daily cases has stagnated at between 10,000 and 14,000 in recent days, suggesting the government may delay the de-confinement to avoid a third epidemic wave after year-end festivities.

"The question ... is to what extent this health situation should invite us to reconsider a number of things that had been planned for Dec. 15," the government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told CNews television Wednesday.

"If we must modify this second phase, then of course we will do it," he said, warning that a risk of a third wave exists.