SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The seventh WeShine World Dance Competition, an event hosted by the US Chinese Dance Association (USCDA) in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced its final results on Wednesday.

The event, which had been slated to be held in San Francisco on Aug. 10, could not take place as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers then decided to make the competition an online charity event.

About 600 participants from the United States, China, Brazil, Germany and Russia attended the virtual competition, presenting more than 120 dances. This year's entry number is the largest in the event's seven-year history, according to the USCDA.

Many works were created amid the pandemic, reflecting people's fight against the epidemic such as "A Parting" by China's Qingdao Song and Dance Theater and "Fight Epidemic" by Shenzhen Huaxia Art Center, the USCDA said.

Finally, six troupes from the United States, China and Brazil won the special awards for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

"The epidemic is ruthless, but people are passionate and strong. They dance through difficult times. All these touching original dancing works make the 2020 Charity Dance Competition more meaningful," said the event organizer.