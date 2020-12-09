India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,735,850, death toll at 141,360

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,735,850 on Wednesday as 32,080 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the death toll mounted to 141,360 with 402 new deaths, according to the latest data from the federal health ministry.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 3,188 new cases and 57 deaths were registered in the national capital during the past 24 hours.

There are still 378,909 active cases in the country, while 9,215,581 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the ministry's data.

The federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country. Till Tuesday, a total of 149,836,767 tests were conducted, out of which 1,022,712 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

Due to the continued spell of the pandemic, the country's Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to continue the suspension of international flights till the year-end.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in a few weeks, and that efforts were being made towards developing a perfect network for its distribution across the country once the vaccine is ready.