Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Economic decoupling from China "act of national self-sabotage": Australian MP

(Xinhua)    13:27, December 09, 2020

CANBERRA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Economic decoupling from China would be "an unprecedented act of national self-sabotage" for Australia, a Labor member of parliament said Tuesday.

"Over the past 20 years, the scale of Australia's economic interactions with China has greatly benefited both countries," said Tim Watts, Labor's shadow assistant minister for communications and cyber security, at an event organized by the China Matters think tank at parliament house.

A productive relationship between Australia and China is in the interest of both sides, Watts said, adding "there are international issues where Australia and the PRC (People's Republic of China) share similar interests and should constructively work together, like climate change and disaster response."

As the Australian Labor Party has become increasingly frustrated about a lack of communication from the government on long-term China policy, Watts asked the administration of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to keep communicating with opposition parties and maintain "long-term consistency of message" when engaging with China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York