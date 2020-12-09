Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. pilot Chuck Yeager who broke sound barrier dies at 97

(Xinhua)    09:24, December 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. pilot Chuck Yeager, who first broke the sound barrier in the 1940s, died on Monday at the age of 97, according to his wife's Twitter account.

Yeager joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941 as a mechanic and later became a test pilot. He was assigned to Muroc Air Force Base in California as part of a project to hit Mach 1, the speed of sound. On Oct. 14, 1947 at the age of 24, Yeager first outraced sound.

In early 1960s, Yeager was in charge of a training program for Air Force personnel to cultivate astronauts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York