WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. pilot Chuck Yeager, who first broke the sound barrier in the 1940s, died on Monday at the age of 97, according to his wife's Twitter account.

Yeager joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941 as a mechanic and later became a test pilot. He was assigned to Muroc Air Force Base in California as part of a project to hit Mach 1, the speed of sound. On Oct. 14, 1947 at the age of 24, Yeager first outraced sound.

In early 1960s, Yeager was in charge of a training program for Air Force personnel to cultivate astronauts.