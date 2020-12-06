Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 6, 2020
France adds 12,923 COVID-19 cases, 216 deaths

15:48, December 06, 2020

France registered 12,923 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its national count to 2,281,475, data from the country's health authorities showed.

The daily figure was higher than Friday's 11,221, data showed.

Meanwhile, 216 more deaths were reported across the country, bringing the overall death toll to 54,981. The country also registered 8,589 new hospitalizations, it showed.

France is planning a three-stage vaccination campaign that will initially target 1 million elder people in nursing homes and their staff early next year.

Starting from February, the government aims to inoculate 14 million people with age-related risk factors or chronic diseases. A broader vaccination of the general public is scheduled for next spring.

