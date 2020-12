Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Saturday surpassed 176,000 after registering 664 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the nationwide tally now at 176,628, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,209 new cases were reported, bringing the national count to 6,577,177.

Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak, behind only the United States, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections, below the United States and India.