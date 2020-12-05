Xi extends condolences over passing of former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended deep condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the passing of the country's former President Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

In his message, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences over the death of Giscard d'Estaing, calling him an outstanding French politician and an important promoter of European integration.

Giscard d'Estaing was a big fan of the Chinese culture, actively promoted friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and France, and had made important contributions to the development of bilateral relations, Xi noted.

Stressing that he highly values the China-France friendship, Xi said he is willing to work with President Macron to promote the continuous development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.