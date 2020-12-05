China's Kunming deploys 5G network for biodiversity conference

Authorities in the city of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, said Friday that they have built more than 9,000 5G base stations across the city in preparation for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), to be held in May 2021.

The 5G network will cover the conference venues, the hotels for conference attendees, Kunming's airport, subway stations and high-speed railway stations, Gao Zhengwen, deputy director of the office of the Yunnan steering group for COP15, told a press conference.

The global conference, under the aegis of the United Nations, was originally scheduled for October this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the event will review the post-2020 biodiversity framework and set new global biodiversity targets for 2030.

More than 300 sideline meetings and over 200 exhibitions will take place during the two-week conference, according to Gao.

