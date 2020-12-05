Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000

Canada reported 3,763 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the national total to 400,031, according to CTV.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 12,470 as of Friday afternoon.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across Canada has been accelerating.

The national average case count is now close to 6,200 cases reported daily over the last seven days, and 87 deaths each day, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday.

The country recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16.

It took six months for the country to record its first 100,000 cases of COVID-19, four months to reach the 200,000 threshold and less than a month to hit 300,000.

The Canadian government has repeated its call on Canadians to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the virus, despite promising vaccine news.

Canada expects the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in January, which will go to the country's most vulnerable populations.

"The latest longer range modelling forecasts that if we stay on the same trajectory we could reach 10,000 cases daily by January," said Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam in a statement on Friday.

"The progression of the COVID-19 pandemic has been filled with difficult news as rapid epidemic growth continues and high infection rates are affecting more and more health regions," Tam said, adding "the impacts of ongoing community spread are increasingly being felt in high-risk populations and settings, including long term care homes and hospitals."