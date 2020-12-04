China's border city reports 3 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's border city of Manzhouli reported three new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past day, local health authorities said Friday.

The new cases were registered from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Among them, one patient was re-categorized from a previously reported asymptomatic carrier, the regional health commission said.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Manzhouli had 24 domestically transmitted cases, one asymptomatic case and two suspected cases. Their 1,106 close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Manzhouli launched its third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Thursday. The city had initiated two rounds of nucleic acid tests for all residents after two domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases emerged there in late November.

The autonomous region currently has two imported cases.