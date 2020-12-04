Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's border city reports 3 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:32, December 04, 2020

HOHHOT, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's border city of Manzhouli reported three new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past day, local health authorities said Friday.

The new cases were registered from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Among them, one patient was re-categorized from a previously reported asymptomatic carrier, the regional health commission said.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Manzhouli had 24 domestically transmitted cases, one asymptomatic case and two suspected cases. Their 1,106 close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Manzhouli launched its third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Thursday. The city had initiated two rounds of nucleic acid tests for all residents after two domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases emerged there in late November.

The autonomous region currently has two imported cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York