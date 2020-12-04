Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,904.

Nine new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two each in Fujian and Henan, and one each in Shandong and Guangdong, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

A total of 3,666 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 238 remained hospitalized, including three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among imported cases.