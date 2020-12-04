Traditional craftsmanship in SW China's Guizhou helps local villagers increase their income

Wang Fangzhou, 40, a native of Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, used to be a migrant worker but has now co-founded a batik workshop in August 2016, and later began to co-operate a batik experience hall in Danzhai Wanda tourist town.

This year, the batik workshop and the batik experience hall have received more than 6,000 tourists, generating more than 300,000 yuan ($45,720) of income, providing jobs with a monthly income of about 2,000 yuan for the 13 villagers who live in poverty alleviation and relocation sites of the local areas.

According to Wang, his original intention of starting the batik workshop was to drive more villagers to increase their income and inherit traditional handicrafts.