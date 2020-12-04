China urges U.S. to give up hatred of CPC

Photo taken on Jan. 12, 2019 shows the White House and a stop sign in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged the United States to reject hatred and change its distorted mindset toward the Communist Party of China (CPC), in response to the latest tightening of visa rules reportedly to be applied to CPC members.

Noting that it was earlier revealed the United States may impose restrictions on the entry of CPC members, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the world clearly sees this as an escalation of political suppression against China by some extreme anti-China forces in the United States out of strong ideological bias and deep-seated Cold-War mentality.

"China firmly opposes such practice," Hua told a daily press briefing.

Instead of serving the interests of the United States, this will only further weaken or damage the country's self-proclaimed image of confidence and openness as well as systemic advantages, Hua added.

She urged the U.S. government to view China and China's development in a more rational, calm and impartial manner, and give up hatred and distorted sentiments toward the CPC.

"We hope the United States can work with China to better understand each other through dialogue and communication, and jointly push for the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations," Hua said.

"This is the only way that serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both Chinese and American people and meets the common aspiration of the international community," she added.