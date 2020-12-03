Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China rebuffs Australian, U.S. accusations

(Xinhua)    08:10, December 03, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday emphasized the basic facts one more time, after the Australian and U.S. sides accused China of "fabricating an image" and launched false allegations on Xinjiang-related matters.

Commenting on a graphic concerning the crimes committed by some Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, spokesperson Hua Chunying said what was posted online was not a photo or a "fabricated photo", but a graphic created with computer techniques by a young artist based on facts published in the Australian Defense Department's inquiry report and reported by Australian media.

"If some in Australia cannot stand this graphic, then the truth depicted in online photos and videos can only be described as even more horrific," Hua said.

Some people across the world have been trying their best to promote their values of so-called "democracy, human rights and freedom", but what they have done either tramples on democracy, human rights and freedom, or reflects typical "double standard" and hypocrisy, she said.

In response to a U.S. official accusing China of "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang, Hua said the so-called "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang or "persecution of ethnic minorities" are "centenary lies" made by extremist anti-China forces, and Australia and the United States played disgraceful roles in this.

"We hope all parties can steadily enhance mutual understanding of each other, view each other correctly and try the best to view others as cooperation partners rather than rivals. But the bottom line is: no rumors and slanders," Hua said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York