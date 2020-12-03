BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday emphasized the basic facts one more time, after the Australian and U.S. sides accused China of "fabricating an image" and launched false allegations on Xinjiang-related matters.

Commenting on a graphic concerning the crimes committed by some Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, spokesperson Hua Chunying said what was posted online was not a photo or a "fabricated photo", but a graphic created with computer techniques by a young artist based on facts published in the Australian Defense Department's inquiry report and reported by Australian media.

"If some in Australia cannot stand this graphic, then the truth depicted in online photos and videos can only be described as even more horrific," Hua said.

Some people across the world have been trying their best to promote their values of so-called "democracy, human rights and freedom", but what they have done either tramples on democracy, human rights and freedom, or reflects typical "double standard" and hypocrisy, she said.

In response to a U.S. official accusing China of "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang, Hua said the so-called "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang or "persecution of ethnic minorities" are "centenary lies" made by extremist anti-China forces, and Australia and the United States played disgraceful roles in this.

"We hope all parties can steadily enhance mutual understanding of each other, view each other correctly and try the best to view others as cooperation partners rather than rivals. But the bottom line is: no rumors and slanders," Hua said.