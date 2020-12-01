Arizona certifies Biden's victory over Trump in presidential election

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. state of Arizona on Monday certified its election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump and granting the state's 11 electoral votes to the former vice president.

The certification was signed by the state's secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, who was accompanied by Republican governor and attorney general, Doug Ducey and Mark Brnovich, and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.

"This was a historic election for a several reasons. Preparing for any election is an immense undertaking, even in normal circumstances. The complexity this year has been compounded by the pandemic. In spite of this, we had an extremely well-run election and saw historically high voter participation," Hobbs said.

Ducey also expressed confidence in the election process. "We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong and that's why I bragged on it so much," he said.

The certification also confirmed Democrat Mark Kelly's win in the Senatorial race, beating incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally.

Arizona is one of the states where the Trump campaign has challenged the election results. The campaign filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to review the ballots cast on Election Day, but later withdrew the complaint after it became clear that Biden's margin of victory could not be overcome.