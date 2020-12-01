Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Croatian PM tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    08:25, December 01, 2020

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrives for the second day meeting of the European Union (EU) special summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 2, 2020. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

The government said the prime minister is currently feeling well, and continues to perform his responsibilities from home.

ZAGREB, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced on Monday evening.

Plenkovic is in a 10-day self-quarantine after his wife had a mild fever and tested positive on Saturday. He tested negative back then.

"Following the recommendations of epidemiologists, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic performed a re-test for the presence of coronavirus on Monday, and his test was positive," the government said in a press release.

"He is currently feeling well, and the prime minister continues to perform his activities and responsibilities from home and will follow all the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists," the government said.

