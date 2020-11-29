Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 29, 2020
Death toll from COVID-19 tops 172,000 in Brazil

(Xinhua)    15:57, November 29, 2020

SAO PAULO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Brazil registered 587 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 172,561, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 51,922 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the nationwide tally to 6,290,272, it said.

In November, an increase in hospitalizations was observed in at least nine states, including Sao Paulo, the most affected state in the country, which has registered 42,048 deaths from the disease so far.

Eduardo Leite, governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul bordering Uruguay and Argentina, said on Friday that the region is experiencing "the worst moment of the pandemic" and a "second wave," with the lowest number of available hospital beds since May.

Brazil has the third largest caseload in the world, after the United States and India, and the second highest death toll from the disease, after the United States.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

