GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Casualties were feared after a suicide bomb attack and ensuing gunfight outside a military camp in Ghazni city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province, a local official confirmed on Sunday.

"The targeted camp which belongs to the Public Protection Police Forces came under attack Sunday morning. The police officers manning the facility responded to attackers. So far, we have no more details, but we will try to get more information," local government spokesman Wahadullah Jumazada told Xinhua.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic in Qala-e-Joz, an area on the outskirts of the city, the official said.

Additional security forces reached to the site following the attack, the spokesman added.

In the meantime, spokesman of the Interior Ministry Tariq Arian told Xinhua that one suicide bomber was killed after detonating an explosive-laden vehicle roughly at 7:37 a.m. local time Sunday along a road connecting Ghazni city to neighboring Dih Yak district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but local officials blamed Taliban militants for the attack.