China's manned submersible Fendouzhe returns after ocean expedition

Crew members of Tansuo-1 disembark from the vessel at the Nanshan port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 28, 2020. China's new deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver), onboard the scientific research ship Tansuo-1, returned to the port in the city of Sanya on Saturday morning, after completing its ocean expedition. The submersible set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench during the expedition. (Xinhua/Chen Kaizi)

SANYA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's new deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) returned to south China's Hainan Province on Saturday morning onboard the scientific research ship Tansuo-1, after completing its ocean expedition.

The ship Tansuo-1 berthed and anchored in Sanya at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fendouzhe set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench at 8:12 a.m. on Nov. 10.

During the expedition which started on Oct. 10, Fendouzhe successfully completed 13 dives, eight of which exceeded a depth of 10,000 meters.

The expedition team overcame difficulties such as typhoons, rain and high temperatures, conducted multiple tests and obtained a batch of sediment, rock and seabed biological samples, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.