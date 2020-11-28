"I love you forever," Dalma Maradona's message to her father

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Dalma Maradona, the oldest daughter of the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, on Friday posted on Instagram a touching farewell message to her father, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack.

"I was always very afraid of my death, but today I no longer am ... because I know that it is going to be the moment that I see you again and hug you again! I already miss you pa!" she wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo of a young Dalma, a daisy in one hand, with her father wearing the jersey of the Napoli football club in Italy.

Dalma, 33, said she had "the best husband in the world and a daughter" who will "obligate her to move forward."

"Life is short so we'll see each other soon! ... I love you forever!" the actress added.

Dalma and her sister Gianinna Maradona are the offspring of Maradona and Claudia Villafane.