Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

"I love you forever," Dalma Maradona's message to her father

(Xinhua)    11:16, November 28, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Dalma Maradona, the oldest daughter of the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, on Friday posted on Instagram a touching farewell message to her father, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack.

"I was always very afraid of my death, but today I no longer am ... because I know that it is going to be the moment that I see you again and hug you again! I already miss you pa!" she wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo of a young Dalma, a daisy in one hand, with her father wearing the jersey of the Napoli football club in Italy.

Dalma, 33, said she had "the best husband in the world and a daughter" who will "obligate her to move forward."

"Life is short so we'll see each other soon! ... I love you forever!" the actress added.

Dalma and her sister Gianinna Maradona are the offspring of Maradona and Claudia Villafane.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York