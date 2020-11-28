WHO warns countries with falling cases to stay "vigilant"

GENEVA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Countries with decreasing COVID-19 numbers still need to stay "vigilant," a World Health Organization (WHO) official said Friday.

"Even as case numbers are coming down, all countries need to remain vigilant. You've heard of this before, but we really need to emphasize it again. Do not let your guard down," Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said during a virtual briefing.

"It's good to see the measures taking effect and transmission going down. But it's not time to let up. It's time to even scale up," Van Kerkhove added.

Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 61 million with the death toll topping 1.4 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

"What we don't want to see is situations where you are moving from a so-called lockdown state to bring the virus under control to moving to a so-called lockdown state," she warned.