Chinese, Russian PMs to hold 25th regular meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 25th regular meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin via video link on Dec. 2, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

China and Russia have been working together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak, which has added new dimensions to the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Zhao said, adding that the two sides have overcome the impact of the pandemic and promoted the steady development of cooperation in various fields.

He said in the first 10 months of this year, the two countries' bilateral trade has reached 88 billion U.S. dollars, with gradually narrowing drop in volume. Trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, and cross-border e-commerce actually increased against the odds. The China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation has been successfully launched, accumulating more positive elements in bilateral cooperation.

The regular meetings between Chinese premier and Russian prime minister are an important platform for overall planning and promotion of pragmatic cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two sides, Zhao said.

Noting the upcoming 25th regular meeting is an important high-level exchange event between China and Russia held amid the global spread of the pandemic and a world economic recession, he said the meeting is of great significance for the two sides to coordinate the promotion of pandemic prevention and control and cooperation in various fields.

It will inject stronger impetus into bilateral relations and the common development of China and Russia, and contribute wisdom and strength to global efforts to fight the pandemic and restore economic growth, Zhao added.