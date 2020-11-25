International Skating Union updates event calendar in 2021

The International Skating Union (ISU) Council has made adjustment to its 2020/21 event calender including the cancellation of two skating events to be held in China.

The ISU Council has agreed to move the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships from Rotterdam to Dordrecht, the Netherlands on March 5-7, 2021 which will take place one week earlier than originally scheduled.

It also said on its official website on Tuesday that the ISU World Speed Skating Championships 2021 will be held in Heerenveen, the Netherlands on February 11-14, 2021.

The ISU Council decided to cancel the ISU World Cup Speed Skating events scheduled to be held in Changchun, China on February 17-18, 2021. Another cancelled event was the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships, scheduled March 1-7, 2021 in Harbin, China.

According to the announcement, the Council will review the situation and take the necessary decisions during its next meeting, tentatively scheduled for December 10, 2020.