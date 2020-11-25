China, Japan pledge to strengthen pragmatic cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato here in Tokyo, and both sides vowed to enhance pragmatic cooperation between the tow countries.

During the meeting, Wang said the China-Japan relations have returned to the right track in recent years thanks to the efforts of both sides, which has not come easily and both sides should cherish the current sound situation.

The leaders of the two countries have recently made new strategic guidance for the China-Japan relations, pushing the relations to achieve a smooth transiton and demonstrate a new prospect of development, Wang said.

The two sides should continue to strengthen communication and coordination, overcome difficulties, remove disturbances, and ensure the sound development of bilateral relations on the right track and inject positive energy into the current uncertain regional and international situation, Wang said.

The two sides should further promote pragmatic cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, push forward Olympic cooperation and enhance mutual understanding and friendly feelings, he said.

Kato said that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's new government attaches great importance to Japan-China relations and believes that Japan and China, as responsible major countries, should establish stable bilateral relations and make active contributions to the regional and the international community.

Strengthening Japan-China pragmatic cooperation is conducive to the development of both countries as well as the peace and prosperity of the regional and international community, Kato said.

The Japanese side hopes to carry out cooperation with China in more areas, actively expand personnel exchanges and work together to make the Olympics successful events, he said. The Japanese side is ready to work with China to properly handle the differences and issues between the two countries and push for the healthy development of bilateral relations, he added.