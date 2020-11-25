Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
S.Korea reports 382 more COVID-19 cases, 31,735 in total

(Xinhua)    11:28, November 25, 2020

South Korea reported 382 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 31,735.

The daily caseload hovered above 300 for two straight days, growing in triple digits for 18 days running due to the continued small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 139 were Seoul residents and 77 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,472.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 513. The total fatality rate stood at 1.62 percent.

A total of 103 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 26,825. The total recovery rate was 84.52 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.96 million people, among whom 2,878,832 tested negative for the virus and 55,838 are being checked.

