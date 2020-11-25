Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, Japan vow to support each other in hosting Olympic Games

(Xinhua)    10:50, November 25, 2020

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pledged on Tuesday that the two countries will support each other in hosting successful Olympic Games.

Wang said China actively supports Japan's hosting of the Tokyo Olympic Games and appreciates Japan's support for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are progressing smoothly and are fully recognized by the International Olympic Committee, he said.

It is hoped that through the Olympic cooperation, China and Japan will promote the friendship between the two peoples and enhance Asia's contributions to the international Olympic cause, he added.

For his part, Motegi said Japan supports China in hosting successful Winter Olympics, hoping to strengthen bilateral cooperation and pass the Olympic baton from Tokyo to Beijing so as to make both Olympic Games a complete success.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York