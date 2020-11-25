China, Japan vow to support each other in hosting Olympic Games

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pledged on Tuesday that the two countries will support each other in hosting successful Olympic Games.

Wang said China actively supports Japan's hosting of the Tokyo Olympic Games and appreciates Japan's support for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics are progressing smoothly and are fully recognized by the International Olympic Committee, he said.

It is hoped that through the Olympic cooperation, China and Japan will promote the friendship between the two peoples and enhance Asia's contributions to the international Olympic cause, he added.

For his part, Motegi said Japan supports China in hosting successful Winter Olympics, hoping to strengthen bilateral cooperation and pass the Olympic baton from Tokyo to Beijing so as to make both Olympic Games a complete success.