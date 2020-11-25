Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russian warship stops U.S. navy ship from violating Russia's border

(Xinhua)    10:14, November 25, 2020

A U.S. warship was tracked down and stopped by a Russian navy destroyer on Tuesday after it had violated Russia's territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The USS John McCain destroyer was operating in the Sea of Japan for several days and violated Russia's territorial waters at 6:17 a.m. Moscow time (0317 GMT) on Tuesday after going 2 km beyond the maritime border into the Peter the Great Gulf, said the ministry.

Russia's anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Vinogradov that had been tracking the U.S. ship issued a warning stressing "the possibility of using a ramming maneuver to drive the intruder from the territorial waters," it said.

Following the warning, the U.S. destroyer immediately entered neutral waters, it said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York