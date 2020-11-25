A U.S. warship was tracked down and stopped by a Russian navy destroyer on Tuesday after it had violated Russia's territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The USS John McCain destroyer was operating in the Sea of Japan for several days and violated Russia's territorial waters at 6:17 a.m. Moscow time (0317 GMT) on Tuesday after going 2 km beyond the maritime border into the Peter the Great Gulf, said the ministry.

Russia's anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Vinogradov that had been tracking the U.S. ship issued a warning stressing "the possibility of using a ramming maneuver to drive the intruder from the territorial waters," it said.

Following the warning, the U.S. destroyer immediately entered neutral waters, it said.