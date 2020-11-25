Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Thailand's Phuket earns 9.87 mln USD in tourism-related revenue during long weekend

(Xinhua)    09:48, November 25, 2020

Thailand's Phuket has generated some 300 million baht (about 9.87 million U.S. dollars) in tourism-related revenue during the long weekend, said a senior government official Tuesday.

Thailand's southern tourist island has received some 53,970 visitors, mostly Thais, during the four-day weekend from last Thursday until Sunday, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri.

Each long-weekend visitor has spent an average of 5,500 baht (about 181 U.S. dollars) on the tourist island, Nanthasiri said.

However, Phuket's hotel room occupancies, which registered an average of 35 percent during the long holiday, were considered quite low due to the pandemic situation, she said.

Phuket and other tourist destinations throughout the country would have otherwise served high season during this time of year.

