New Chinese supercomputing center passes official appraisal

(Xinhua)    15:57, November 24, 2020

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A new national supercomputing center has recently passed official appraisal in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, serving as a new driver for the country's innovation, local authorities said Tuesday.

It is China's seventh national supercomputing center, joining its counterparts in the cities of Tianjin, Changsha, Shenzhen, Jinan, Guangzhou and Wuxi, according to the Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology.

The center is equipped with the latest high-performance computers.

The national supercomputing center is of great significance to promoting scientific and technological innovation in Henan, enhancing industrial transformation and upgrading, and bolstering high-quality economic development, said a spokesperson for the department.

The center will develop applications in the digital economy, social management, environmental governance, high-end equipment manufacturing and artificial intelligence, so as to support the economic and social development of Henan and its surrounding areas, the spokesperson said. 

