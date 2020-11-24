Chinese mainland reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including two domestically transmitted cases and 20 imported ones.

The domestically transmitted cases were reported in Tianjin and Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai also reported one suspected case that was from overseas. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, the commission said.

The new imported cases were reported in Fujian, Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia and Henan.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,804 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,501 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 303 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Also on Monday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the commission said.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 86,464, with 322 patients still under treatment, including six in severe condition.

Altogether 81,508 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 11,857 close contacts were still under medical observation after 189 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.

Also on Monday, eight new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and six asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 348 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 345 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Monday, 5,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 108 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 618 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 5,267 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 549 in Taiwan.