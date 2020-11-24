Shanghai reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday, according to the municipal health commission.

The male patient surnamed Zhang, 36, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, following a health screening of 17,719 personnel at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport that started on Sunday evening.

Zhang is an employee of the Shanghai branch of FedEx China working in a cargo zone at the airport. His residential compound in Pudong New Area has been classified as a middle-risk area.

The local authorities have established 17 close contacts of the case, all of whom are being quarantined and sampled for COVID-19 tests.

Shanghai saw a resurgence of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday when an airport cargo security inspector at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and his wife, a hospital nurse, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.