Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,804.

Four new imported cases each were reported in Fujian and Guangdong, three each in Shanghai and Sichuan, two each in Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,501 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 303 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.