15 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 15 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Tuesday.

There were 322 confirmed cases still being treated, including six in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Monday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 86,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 81,508 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.