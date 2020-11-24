Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Tianjin reports one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    09:33, November 24, 2020

A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test in the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, according to the municipal center for disease control and prevention.

The case was an asymptomatic carrier before being confirmed positive during quarantine in a local hospital on Monday, according to the center.

Local authorities started conducting nucleic acid tests for all residents in the Binhai New Area on Saturday morning, after five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city on Friday.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the sampling had been almost completed, with nearly 2.45 million samples gathered. Local authorities have tested more than 2.33 million of them, and all tested negative.

So far, Tianjin has reported a total of 146 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with nine treated in the hospital. Enditem


