Energized by Digitization and Electrification FAW-Volkswagen Leads the Industrial Innovation and Reform

Discuss the trend of industrial transformation and upgrading and seek for the future of industrial development. On November 18, FAW-Volkswagen “Electrification & Digitization” Forum was held in Foshan. Fu Bingfeng, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Chairman of International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Yan Haobo, Member of the Standing Committee of Foshan Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of Nanhai District Party Committee, Liu Yigong, Member of the CPC FAW Group Standing Committee, Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of FAW-VW, Dr. André Stoffels, First Vice President of FAW-Volkswagen (Finance), Dick Andreas, Vice President (Technical) of FAW-Volkswagen, Dong Xiuhui, Vice President (Business) of FAW-Volkswagen, experts from professional institutions and universities, partner representatives, nationwide media reporters, directors of relevant departments of FAW-Volkswagen and employee representatives in the field of digitization and electrification participated in the event.

Shoulder the mission of the times, promote the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry

The upcoming 14th Five-Year Plan period will be the first five years to embark on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country and march toward the second centenary goal, a period of deepening global changes in the past century and accelerating the expansion of a new round of scientific, technological and industrial revolutions. In the face of both opportunities and challenges, the automobile industry in China will achieve high-quality development in a more open market competition environment.

Liu Yigong, Member of the CPC FAW Group Standing Committee, Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of FAW-VW expressed that FAW-Volkswagen will continue to strengthen international and domestic cooperation, gather superior global resources, bring users green travel experience beyond expectations, and make greater contributions to new energy vehicle industry in China and the high-quality development of Chinese economy.

In line with the trend of industrial transformation and upgrading and taking innovation as the primary driving force for development, FAW-Volkswagen has been focusing on new energy since 2017, and resolutely promoting the whole-system digital reform. So far, the achievements have been outstanding: electrified platforms MEB and MLB evo are put into use, and the dual-brand electric strategy of Volkswagen and Audi is implemented; MOSI and Mobje develop at the same time, and the independent research and development of Internet of vehicles is progressing smoothly; FAW-Volkswagen also works with Huawei, Ali, CATL and other partners to jointly develop innovative technological solutions, build NEV ecosystem, and provide new car experience for users.

“Our vision is to have no impact on the environment throughout the life cycle. According to the strategy, we will not only adopt carbon dioxide neutralized production, but also need to keep the ecosystem intact and satisfy employees and our people.” Dick Andreas, Vice President (Technical) of FAW-Volkswagen said, FAW-Volkswagen will set out a clear plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent by 2030 in all factories.

While realizing its own high-quality development, FAW-Volkswagen also drives the development of industrial chain and regional economy. Foshan Municipal Government speaks highly of this and expresses expectation for the future development of the enterprise. Yan Haobo, Member of the Standing Committee of Foshan Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of Nanhai District Party Committee, said: “We will continue to support FAW-Volkswagen to play a leading role in innovation and actively integrate into the new development pattern with domestic circulation as the main body and both domestic and international circulation promoting each other, so as to make greater contribution to building a powerful automobile country.”

Energize by digitization, promote the new development of automobile enterprises

The new era is an era driven by digitalization. As an important pillar of the national economy, the digital transformation of the automobile industry is not only related to the own development of the industry, but also is related to the progress of national digital economy strategy. At the digital forum, many experts and scholars shared their experiences and insights through keynote speeches, forum salons, etc.

Digitization and electrification are the unified theme of mutual empowerment and collaborative development, as the major strategic development opportunities. Digitization will promote the automobile to the intelligent age. FAW-Volkswagen has played an important leading role in automobile digitization construction, industrial new ecological construction and other aspects.

Facing the transformation and change, FAW-Volkswagen made decisive decisions on innovation and development with digital strategy. In a speech "Digital transition: a drive for enterprise's leadership", Men Xin, Director of FAW-Volkswagen Management Service Department, introduced the company's initiatives and results in the digital transformation of organization and talents. He emphasized that digital transformation is reshaping and updating the system from the inside out. Digital awareness is the prerequisite for transformation, digital technology is an important force for transformation, and digital determination is the key to successful transformation.

The digitization of production system is the only way to upgrade manufacturing. In this regard, FAW-Volkswagen has been at the forefront of Volkswagen Group and even the global automobile industry by virtue of theoretical research and technological innovation. Dou Hengyan, Director of Logistics Department of FAW-Volkswagen said in the speech entitled “Digitization Opens up a New Era of Intelligent Manufacturing”, expatiated on the idea of “digital triplets”, and the positive role of digital supply chain to the stability and leanness of the production. He pointed out that digitization can make enterprises examine business process system with a broader perspective and more subtle insight, and improve the capacity of enterprises to adapt to the market and the future.

Around the topics as “Development Potential of Automobile Industry Inspired by Digital Transformation”, “How An Enterprise Builds Core Competence in Digital Transformation”, experts and scholars of authoritative institutions in the industry, and elites of high-tech enterprises had thorough exchange and discussion, and put forward constructive suggestions and reference scheme for the industry to promote the digital transformation efficiently.

Energize by electrification, help auto enterprises to realize leap-forward development

New energy vehicle is the main direction for the transformation and upgrading of the global automobile industry and a strategic choice for the high-quality development of China's automobile industry. Zhang Tong, Chief of Academic Committee of Auto College of Tongji University, addressed on the theme of “Internationalization of the Chinese market for new energy vehicles”, noting that Chinese market has a brilliant future. FAW-Volkswagen will continue to strengthen international cooperation and create a win-win situation with the whole industry chain, which will surely make greater achievements in Chinese new energy vehicle market.

Electrification and intelligence are the two cores of the future travel. In these two fields, FAW-Volkswagen is actively exploring and making continuous progress towards the goal of organic integration of cars, people and roads. Zhang Zhimei, Director of Product Management Department of FAW-Volkswagen, explained the safety test of MEB products far beyond the national standard and the implementation plan of carrying L2+ level driving assistance in the future in his speech entitled “New Intelligent and Electric Journey, Brand New Experience”. He said FAW-Volkswagen will continue to launch new energy products such as A-class and B-class SUVs in the future, launch more autonomous driving functions in line with users’ habits, and create green and clean travel experience combining people and cars.

As a responsible corporate citizen, FAW-Volkswagen has always been actively practicing green development. And the South China Base is a model of green factory in China. With the theme of “Leading the Green Development of Automobile Manufacturing”, Wang Wei, President of FAW-Volkswagen Foshan Branch, introduced the achievements of the enterprise in promoting green manufacturing and the advanced technologies integrated into the MEB Plant in Foshan to anchor the strategic goal of zero-emission plant of Volkswagen Group. MEB Plant in Foshan of FAW-Volkswagen has proved with its own practice that automobile manufacturing industry can not only be an important “promoter” of high-quality economic development, but also an effective “helper” for environmental protection.

At present, Chinese new energy vehicle industry has not only ushered in the development opportunities, but also faced many new challenges. Scientific research scholars from professional universities and managers from leading enterprises in the industry shared their opinions and had heated discussion on the topics as “Industry, Universities and Research Institutes Work Together to Promote Core Technological Innovation”, “How Can New Energy Benchmarking Enterprises Better Assume the Leading Responsibility”, etc.

Embarking on a new course. Facing the new stage of development, FAW-Volkswagen is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, as a leader of traditional fuel vehicles, it will depend on profound system strength, leading technological innovation capacity to lead in the field of new energy vehicle.

In the future, FAW-Volkswagen will set its goal in providing users with a beautiful travel experience, expand opening up and cooperation with a high sense of mission and responsibility to help the high-quality development of China's automobile industry, and make more contributions to help China becoming a powerful automobile nation.