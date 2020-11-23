Saudi G20 presidency proposes initiative to enhance access to pandemic tools

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud chairs the final session of the second day of the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 2020. The Saudi Arabia's Group of 20 (G20) presidency proposed an initiative to enhance access to pandemic tools during the G20 Leaders' Summit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. (G20 Saudi Arabia/Handout via Xinhua)

RIYADH, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi Arabia's Group of 20 (G20) presidency proposed an initiative to enhance access to pandemic tools during the G20 Leaders' Summit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

"We fully realize the importance of better protection from future pandemics, and we must draw lessons from this crisis," said the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday at the G20 summit.

"To ensure that, the Saudi G20 presidency proposed an initiative to enhance access to pandemic tools," the crown prince said.

He introduced the three goals of the initiative, which are promoting R&D, and distribution of diagnostic tools, therapeutics, and vaccines for all infectious diseases; encouraging and facilitating international funding for global pandemic preparedness; and supporting the training of epidemiologists from all over the world.