G20 leaders call for continued coordinated response to pandemic

RIYADH, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Saturday emphasized the need for continued coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a G20 statement.

On the margins of the G20 summit, the Saudi G20 Presidency hosted a high-level side event on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, during which the leaders and global organizations highlighted the importance of a continued coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially to support the most vulnerable, whilst increasing the pandemic preparedness spending for further research and innovation to create tools and vaccines.

The statement noted that the world has been undergoing a health and economic crisis of an unprecedented scale and severity.

Addressing the meeting, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said the pandemic has demonstrated that international cooperation is the optimal way to overcome crises.

"We must focus on the most vulnerable segments. We must provide support for all countries of the world, for we would not be safe until everyone is safe."