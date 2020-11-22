Senior Chinese official stresses promoting Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official has called for enhancing the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle to inject impetus to the country's high-quality development.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Wednesday to Friday.

He urged efforts to boost strategic emerging industries and the digital economy and to attach importance to vocational education.

More efforts should be made to uphold the innovation-driven development strategy, strengthen the real economy, build a modern industrial system in a concerted way, and foster a first-class, law-based business environment, Wang added.