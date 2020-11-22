Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 22, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 3 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:14, November 22, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Sunday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, including three domestically transmitted and 14 imported cases.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, two were reported in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the commission said.

The new imported cases were reported in Fujian, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Guangxi and Sichuan, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,775 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,474 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 301 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

On Saturday, nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,431, including 316 patients still being treated, with five in severe condition.

Altogether 81,481 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 11,375 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,107 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

