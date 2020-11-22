9 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Sunday that nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 316 patients still being treated, including five in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,481 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Saturday, the commission said.

As of Saturday, a total of 86,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.