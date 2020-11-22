Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,775, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The new imported cases were reported in Fujian, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Guangxi and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among the imported cases, 3,474 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 301 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.