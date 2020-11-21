Shanghai reports two new confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said.

On Friday afternoon, the local health commission of Shanghai's Pudong New Area reported two suspected COVID-19 cases. The patients, a couple, were a man, aged 39, and a woman, aged 34. They developed fever consecutively and went to the hospital, where they were quarantined.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, they tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were confirmed as COVID-19 cases.

Experts have launched an epidemiological investigation. Authorities are looking for close contacts of the patients and will introduce the situation to the public accordingly.