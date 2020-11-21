Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai reports two new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:19, November 21, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said.

On Friday afternoon, the local health commission of Shanghai's Pudong New Area reported two suspected COVID-19 cases. The patients, a couple, were a man, aged 39, and a woman, aged 34. They developed fever consecutively and went to the hospital, where they were quarantined.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, they tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were confirmed as COVID-19 cases.

Experts have launched an epidemiological investigation. Authorities are looking for close contacts of the patients and will introduce the situation to the public accordingly.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York