Putin praises China as good example of combating COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:22, November 20, 2020

MOSCOW, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China sets a good example for other countries of how to successfully contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"China has shown to the world that one can successfully defeat the coronavirus," Putin said Tuesday during the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia via video conference.

"China's anti-pandemic results are indeed significant and remarkable, setting a good example for other countries," he said.

The BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- should step up cooperation when it comes to fighting the pandemic, he added.

