JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The South African Cabinet has welcomed the outcomes on the BRICS summit, said Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday while briefing the media about the outcomes of the cabinet meeting which was held virtually on Wednesday.

"Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the 12th BRICS summit. The Moscow Declaration adopted at the end of the summit expressed, among other issues, support for the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and the efforts towards intensified integration and development in the continent, including implementation of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area," said Lamola.

"The summit also noted progress achieved by the AU in addressing infrastructure gaps, particularly within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa's Development and the importance of promoting investments to support industrial development, create jobs, ensure food security, fight poverty and provide for Africa's sustainable development," he said.

The 12th BRICS summit was hosted by Russia via video conference on Wednesday.