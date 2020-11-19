Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese, Singaporean business organizations expected to enhance cooperation, facing COVID-19 "new normal"

(Xinhua)    09:57, November 19, 2020

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Singaporean business organizations have been called on Wednesday at a forum to proactively explore new ideas and help enterprises to tap new markets, facing normalization of the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

President of China Enterprises Association (Singapore) (CEA) Cheng Jun made the remarks at the second China-Singapore Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum on Wednesday, adding business organizations of both countries should build up a cooperation matching platform for the enterprises.

CEA signed Strategic Cooperation Memorandums at the forum with Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Singapore's Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Tian Fu Association (Singapore) and Jiangsu Association (Singapore) respectively, according to Cheng.

He said that CEA would like to cooperate with various friendly business organizations, expand the cooperation scope of CEA's service platforms, and organize economic, trade and investment promotion activities in more forms, so as to help enterprises accurately match with each other and promote the steady and long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese and Singaporean enterprises need to seize the opportunity of the newly-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to promote the restructuring of supply chains and value chains in the Asia-Pacific region, and make full use of the complementary advantages of industries in both countries, he said.

Ten member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand signed RCEP on Sunday, launching the world's biggest free trade bloc.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York