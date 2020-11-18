10 die in road accident in India's Gujarat state

NEW DELHI, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least ten people died and 15 were injured when two vehicles collided in India's western state of Gujarat on Wednesday, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.

The road mishap occurred near Vadodara city when two heavy vehicles collided head on in the Panigate Police Station area, added the cop.

The victims were going to visit the state's Pavagadh area from the Surat district. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Vadodara.

The State's chief minister instructed state government officials to carry out the relief and rescue work at the site of the accident.

He tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."