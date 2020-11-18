37 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Wednesday that 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday.

There were 324 patients still being treated, including three in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,411 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Tuesday, the commission said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 86,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.